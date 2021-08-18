Cabaletta Bio's Cell Therapy Shows Encouraging Safety Profile In Autoimmune Skin Disorder
- Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) has announced 28-day data from the second dose cohort from the DesCAARTes Phase 1 trial of DSG3-CAART for mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).
- Patients received 100 million DSG3-CAART cells in the second cohort, a five-fold higher dose than the initial cohort.
- No clinically relevant adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
- Similar to the first cohort, the safety profile was observed in the presence of circulating anti-DSG3 antibodies.
- The DesCAARTes trial has initiated dosing of patients in the third cohort at a treatment dose of 500 million DSG3-CAART cells.
- Cabaletta expects to announce top-line data on biologic activity from the first two cohorts and safety data from the 500 million dose cohort in Q4 of 2021.
- Absent DLTs in the third cohort, a fourth dose cohort using 2.5 billion cells will also initiate dosing in 2021.
- Price Action: CABA shares are up 1.21% at $7.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
