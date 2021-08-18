 Skip to main content

Cabaletta Bio's Cell Therapy Shows Encouraging Safety Profile In Autoimmune Skin Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 8:57am   Comments

  • Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) has announced 28-day data from the second dose cohort from the DesCAARTes Phase 1 trial of DSG3-CAART for mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).
  • Related: Cabaletta Announced Favorable Safety Profile From First Cohort Of Phase 1 Study.
  • Patients received 100 million DSG3-CAART cells in the second cohort, a five-fold higher dose than the initial cohort.
  • No clinically relevant adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities were observed. 
  • Similar to the first cohort, the safety profile was observed in the presence of circulating anti-DSG3 antibodies. 
  • The DesCAARTes trial has initiated dosing of patients in the third cohort at a treatment dose of 500 million DSG3-CAART cells. 
  • Cabaletta expects to announce top-line data on biologic activity from the first two cohorts and safety data from the 500 million dose cohort in Q4 of 2021. 
  • Absent DLTs in the third cohort, a fourth dose cohort using 2.5 billion cells will also initiate dosing in 2021. 
  • Price Action: CABA shares are up 1.21% at $7.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

