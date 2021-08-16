Travere Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher On Positive Data From Kidney Disease Candidate
- Compared to the active control irbesartan, the study met its pre-specified interim primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a more than threefold reduction of proteinuria from baseline after 36 weeks of treatment.
- After 36 weeks of treatment, patients receiving sparsentan achieved a mean reduction in proteinuria from a baseline of 49.8%, compared to 15.1% for irbesartan-treated patients.
- Preliminary estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) data indicate a potentially clinically meaningful treatment effect after two years of treatment.
- Topline results from the confirmatory endpoint analysis are expected in 2H of 2023.
- Travere Therapeutics remains on track to provide a regulatory update on its Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) treatment during Q3 of 2021.
- The Company plans to apply for accelerated approval in the U.S. in 1H of 2022. Also, it intends to apply for conditional marketing authorization in Europe.
- Price Action: TVTX shares are up 13.7% at $17.56 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
