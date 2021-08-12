Facebook Blocks Russia Based Ad Agency Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Smear Campaign
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) removed multiple accounts linked to a mysterious advertising agency operating out of Russia that sought to pay social media influencers to deride COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
- A network of 65 Facebook accounts and 243 Instagram accounts was traced back to Fazze, Russia-based advertising and marketing firm working on behalf of an unknown client.
- The two-pronged smear campaign, outlined in a detailed Facebook report, first waged war on AstraZeneca's vaccine in late 2020 then launched a second attack on Pfizer's vaccine in May.
- The campaign didn't accumulate many followers and failed to recruit influencers to its cause.
- One French and one German influencer refused Fazze's reported offer of €2,000 and instead publicized the campaign, leading to inquiries and investigations.
- The network used fake accounts to spread misleading claims that disparaged the safety of the vaccines. One claimed AstraZeneca's shot would turn a person into a chimpanzee.
- The "Pfizer phase" centered on a 12-page document the campaign claimed was "hacked and leaked" from AstraZeneca.
- It included a phony chart showing higher casualty rates from the Pfizer vaccine.
- The Pfizer disinformation drop began on May 14 with three articles posted on Medium, Reddit, and ethicalhacker.com within 90 minutes of one another.
- Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Legal General Best of Benzinga