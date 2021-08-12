 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Britain Study Shows Restricted Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Associated With No Clot Cases: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Britain Study Shows Restricted Use Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Associated With No Clot Cases: Reuters
  • Following a decision to restrict the use of University of Oxford / AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine in those under the age of 40 years, no new cases of blood clots were found in Britain in recent weeks after receiving the jab, a study has found.
  • The vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) characterized by low platelet count combined with blood clots is considered a rare side effect of vector-based COVID-19 vaccines, including Astra and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
  • Despite using Astra's COVID-19 vaccine mainly among the elderly in Britain, about 85% of cases of rare blood clots occurred in people below 60 years, the study indicated.
  • However, the initial uptick in cases has diminished with a decision in May to offer alternative shots to those below the age of 40 in the country, said Sue Pavord, a consultant hematologist at Oxford University Hospitals who led the study.
  • "We haven't seen new cases for the last four weeks or so, and this has been a tremendous relief," Reuters quoted Pavord as saying. 
  • The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • Despite the occurrence of rare side effects, both European and British regulators have supported the benefit-risk profile of the vaccine.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.10% at $57.23 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Paul McManus from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
FibroGen Shares Are Trading Lower As FDA Shoots Down Roxadustat Application, Asks For Additional Trial
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu Shows Improved PFS Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer
AstraZeneca's Forxiga Wins European Approval For Chronic Kidney Disease
Sierra Oncology Bets $216M On AstraZeneca's BET Inhibitor For Myelofibrosis
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com