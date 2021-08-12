 Skip to main content

C4 Therapeutics Multiple Myeloma Candidate Scores FDA Orphan Drug Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 6:39am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) CFT7455 for multiple myeloma.
  • CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader targeting IKZF1/3. 
  • In June, C4 Therapeutics initiated a Phase 1/2 trial for CFT7455 to primarily investigate the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity.
  • The Company will enroll approximately 160 patients.
  • For Q2, C4 Therapeutics reported revenue of $9.8 million, compared to $9.7 million a year ago, reflecting revenue recognized under collaboration agreements with Roche, Biogen, and Calico.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30 were $498.7 million sufficient to fund expenses for at least two years.
  • Price Action: CCCC shares closed at $35.91 on Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

