C4 Therapeutics Multiple Myeloma Candidate Scores FDA Orphan Drug Tag
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) CFT7455 for multiple myeloma.
- CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader targeting IKZF1/3.
- In June, C4 Therapeutics initiated a Phase 1/2 trial for CFT7455 to primarily investigate the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity.
- The Company will enroll approximately 160 patients.
- For Q2, C4 Therapeutics reported revenue of $9.8 million, compared to $9.7 million a year ago, reflecting revenue recognized under collaboration agreements with Roche, Biogen, and Calico.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30 were $498.7 million sufficient to fund expenses for at least two years.
- Price Action: CCCC shares closed at $35.91 on Wednesday.
