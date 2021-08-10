 Skip to main content

Moderna Outlines Plans For mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Plant In Canada
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAhas signed a memorandum of understanding, a non-legally binding agreement with the Canadian government to build a state-of-the-art messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine manufacturing facility.
  • While the details are not disclosed, the idea is to eventually use the site to supply Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, including the Company's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. 
  • Other than the COVID-19 jab, Moderna could also use the new facility to provide Canadians with a portfolio of vaccines against other respiratory diseases, such as seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
  • Moderna's outstanding 2021 orders for the COVID-19 vaccine are now worth about $20 billion. It has promised to deliver 44 million doses of its pandemic jab to Canada.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 2.53% at $472.22 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

