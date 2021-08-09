 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie, Mission Therapeutics Pick Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Targets In Neurodegenerative Disease Collaboration
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
AbbVie, Mission Therapeutics Pick Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Targets In Neurodegenerative Disease Collaboration
  • AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has advanced its collaboration with privately-held Mission Therapeutics, with the nomination of two DUB targets to take into the next stage of drug discovery.
  • This selection follows supportive data from in vitro and in vivo Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease models.
  • The $20 million is part of an undisclosed set of milestones AbbVie committed to pay Mission through the partnership in 2018. AbbVie entered into the collaboration to access Mission's expertise in deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs). 
  • The enzymes regulate the degradation of proteins, including the amyloid-beta and alpha-synuclein molecules implicated in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
  • AbbVie is yet to share details of the DUB targets that will advance through the Mission partnership.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.59% at $113.78 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

AbbVie Returns Eye Drug Candidate To Molecular Partners
Understanding AbbVie's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding AbbVie's Unusual Options Activity
AbbVie Q2 Earnings Beats Consensus Slightly; Guides FY21 EPS Below Consensus
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Erytech Jumps On Fast Track Designation, GlaxoSmithKline FDA Nod, Alnylam's Clinical Collaboration, 4 IPOs
Recap: AbbVie Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com