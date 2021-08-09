 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's Forxiga Wins European Approval For Chronic Kidney Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's Forxiga Wins European Approval For Chronic Kidney Disease
  • The European Union has approved AstraZeneca plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).
  • Forxiga is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor.
  • The approval is based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial that demonstrated that Forxiga, on top of standard-of-care (SoC) treatment, reduced the relative risk of worsening of renal function, the onset of end-stage kidney disease, or risk of cardiovascular or renal death by 39%, compared to placebo.
  • Forxiga also significantly reduced the relative risk of death from any cause by 31% compared to placebo.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 0.18% at $56.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Sierra Oncology Bets $216M On AstraZeneca's BET Inhibitor For Myelofibrosis
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
WHO Asks To Hold Off COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Citing Inequality: Report
Thinking About Buying Stock In Lululemon, Lyft, AstraZeneca Or Clorox?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Chronic Kidney DiseaseBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com