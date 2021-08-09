AstraZeneca's Forxiga Wins European Approval For Chronic Kidney Disease
- The European Union has approved AstraZeneca plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).
- Forxiga is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor.
- The approval is based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial that demonstrated that Forxiga, on top of standard-of-care (SoC) treatment, reduced the relative risk of worsening of renal function, the onset of end-stage kidney disease, or risk of cardiovascular or renal death by 39%, compared to placebo.
- Forxiga also significantly reduced the relative risk of death from any cause by 31% compared to placebo.
- Price Action: AZN stock is up 0.18% at $56.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.
