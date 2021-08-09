Daré Bioscience Stock Is Trading Higher As Bacterial Vaginosis Candidate Secures FDA Priority Review
- The FDA has accepted for review Daré Bioscience Inc's (NASDAQ: DARE) marketing application for DARE-BV1 for bacterial vaginosis.
- Under the priority review, the target goal date is December 7.
- DARE-BV1 is an investigational thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing clindamycin phosphate 2% designed as a one-time treatment.
- The application is supported by positive data from the DARE-BVFREE Phase 3 study, demonstrating 70-81% clinical cure rates from a single vaginal dose of DARE-BV1.
- Price Action: DARE shares are up 7.45% at $1.73 during the market session on the last check Monday.
