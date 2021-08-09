BioVie Stock Plunges On $20M Capital Raise Via Equity At Deep Discount Of 38%
- BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) priced its underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares at $8.00 per share for gross proceeds of $20 million.
- The offer price represents a steep discount of 37.7% from the last close price of $12.85 on Friday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares.
- ThinkEquity, a Fordham Financial Management Inc's division, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as a financial advisor for the offering.
- BioVie will use the proceeds primarily for general corporate purposes.
- Last week, BioVie enrolled the first patient into the NM101 Phase 3 study testing NE3107 for Alzheimer's Disease (AD). Data readout expected by the end of 2022
- In June, the Company enrolled the first patient in Phase 2b trial of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) for refractory ascites. Topline data readout is expected in early 2022.
- Ascites are characterized by abdominal swelling caused by fluid accumulation, most often related to liver disease.
- BioVie also plans to start a Phase 3 trial of BIV201 for hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury (HRS-AKI).
- Price Action: BIVI shares are down 32.40% at $8.69 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas General