Sanofi - Regeneron's Libtayo/Chemo Treatment Improves Overall Survival First-Line Lung Cancer
- The Phase 3 trial of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Libtayo in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy was stopped early after meeting its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- These data are planned to form the basis of regulatory submissions in the U.S. and European Union.
- In this top-line initial analysis of 466 patients, combining Libtayo with chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 29% compared to chemotherapy alone.
- Median OS was 22 months for Libtayo/chemo combo and 13 months for chemotherapy alone.
- No new Libtayo safety signals were identified.
- Price Action: REGN shares are up 2.45 at $594.75, and SNY stock is up 1.1% at $50.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
