Clene's Stock Gain As Its Nanotherapeutic Improves Energy Production, Brain Utilization In Patients With Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:16am   Comments
  • Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has shared positive top-line results from the Phase 2 REPAIR trials investigating the improvement of brain energetic metabolism in Parkinson's disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS).
  • The objective of the REPAIR program was to demonstrate the effects of Clene's nanotherapeutic, CNM-Au8, on brain energy metabolites in two studies of patients with Parkinson's disease (REPAIR-PD) and multiple sclerosis (REPAIR-MS). 
  • Patients were imaged before and after 12 or more weeks of daily oral dosing with CNM-Au8. 
  • The results for the primary endpoint, the mean change in the brain NAD+/NADH ratio (the ratio of the oxidized to a reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), demonstrated a statistically significant increase by an average of 0.589 units (10.4%). 
  • The individual results for these sister studies demonstrated consistent statistical trends toward improvement in the NAD+/NADH ratio.
  • CNM-Au8 treatment was well tolerated, with all treatment-emergent adverse events reported as predominantly mild and unrelated to the study drug. 
  • There were no serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations related to adverse events in either study. 
  • The clinical endpoint of MDS-UPDRS in REPAIR-PD showed no worsening of clinical status across the study population.
  • Price Action: CLNN shares are up 6.59% at $9.38 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

