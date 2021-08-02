Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Jumps On Establishment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Plant In Vietnam
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has collaborated with Vinbiocare to establish a manufacturing facility in Vietnam for its investigational COVID-19 vaccines for sale and use within Vietnam.
- Under the terms of the arrangement, Vinbiocare will, with consultation from Arcturus, build out a manufacturing facility in Vietnam.
- Arcturus will provide Vinbiocare access to proprietary technologies and processes to manufacture Arcturus' investigational COVID-19 vaccines.
- Arcturus will provide Vinbiocare with an exclusive license to manufacture the vaccines solely for distribution in Vietnam.
- Technology transfer is underway.
- Vinbiocare will make an upfront payment of $40 million and be responsible for costs associated with the technology transfer.
- Vinbiocare will also pay for mRNA drug substances supplied by Arcturus and royalties on vaccines produced at the facility.
- Arcturus COVID-19 vaccine candidate utilizes self-transcribing and replicating (STARR) mRNA technology and is delivered with Arcturus's lipid-mediated delivery system called LUNAR delivery system.
- Price Action: ARCT shares are up 4.92% at $32.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
