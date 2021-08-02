Johnson & Johnson Pulls Application For Accelerated Approval Of COVID-19 Shot In India: Report
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has withdrawn its application seeking accelerated approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, drugs regulator Drugs Controller General of India informed.
- It is yet to be clear the reason for the withdrawal of the application.
- JNJ had said in April that it was seeking approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India. Trials in the U.S. at that time were paused on reports of rare blood clots.
- The withdrawal comes as India tackles legal challenges with manufacturers over indemnity issues.
- Earlier, it was reported that obstacles in importing the doses delayed the availability of the JNJ COVID-19 vaccine.
- So far, four vaccines have been given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in India - AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Covishield, Indigenous Covaxin, Sputnik V from Russia, and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).
- Price Action: JNJ shares closed at $172.20 on Friday.
