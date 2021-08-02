 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca' Saphnelo Wins FDA Nod For Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Marking New Treatment Approval In 10 Years

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca' Saphnelo Wins FDA Nod For Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Marking New Treatment Approval In 10 Years
  • The FDA has approved AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) for adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy. SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the body.
  • The approval was based on efficacy and safety data from the development program, including two TULIP Phase 3 trials and the MUSE Phase II trial. 
  • In these trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems, including skin and joints, and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid (OCS) use compared to placebo, with both groups receiving standard therapy.
  • This marks the first regulatory approval for a type I interferon (type I IFN) receptor antagonist and the only new treatment approved for SLE in more than a decade.
  • Type I IFN plays a central role in the pathophysiology of lupus, and increased type I IFN signaling is associated with increased disease activity and severity.
  • Saphnelo is under regulatory review for SLE in the EU and Japan.
  • AstraZeneca will pay Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) a low to mid-teens royalty for sales dependent on geography.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.28% at $57.08 during the premarket session on the last check Monday, while BMY closed Friday's session at $67.87.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

Pfizer, Moderna Hike Prices Of Vaccine Shots Supplied To EU: Report
Cashing COVID-19 Vaccine - AstraZeneca Or Pfizer
Understanding AstraZeneca's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
AstraZeneca Looking At Potential Options for COVID-19 Vaccine Business: Reuters
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of GDP, Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs lupus Systemic Lupus ErythematosusBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com