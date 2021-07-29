Icosavax Kicks Off NASDAQ Debut; Trading Almost 150% Higher On IPO Price Of $15
- Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) priced an upsized $182 million IPO, which had initially penciled in a $100 million raise.
- The new entry on NASDAQ ended up offering just over 12.1 million shares at $15 apiece.
- The majority of the funds ($120 million) are going straight to IVX-A12, a combination vaccine candidate targeting both respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).
- Icosavax plans on filing an IND for that program in 1H of 2022.
- The Company has initially been working on a vaccine for just RSV, dubbed IVX-121, which is entering a clinical trial in Belgium later in 2021.
- Topline data are expected in 1H of 2021.
- The Company is also working on two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, IVX-411 and IVX-421. The former entered a Phase 1/2 trial in Australia last month, with proof-of-concept data coming in 1H of 2022.
- ICVX shares were trading at $38.20, up 155% from the IPO price of $15 per share.
