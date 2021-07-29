 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Icosavax Kicks Off NASDAQ Debut; Trading Almost 150% Higher On IPO Price Of $15

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Icosavax Kicks Off NASDAQ Debut; Trading Almost 150% Higher On IPO Price Of $15
  • Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVXpriced an upsized $182 million IPO, which had initially penciled in a $100 million raise.
  • The new entry on NASDAQ ended up offering just over 12.1 million shares at $15 apiece. 
  • The majority of the funds ($120 million) are going straight to IVX-A12, a combination vaccine candidate targeting both respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).
  • Icosavax plans on filing an IND for that program in 1H of 2022.
  • The Company has initially been working on a vaccine for just RSV, dubbed IVX-121, which is entering a clinical trial in Belgium later in 2021.
  • Topline data are expected in 1H of 2021.
  • The Company is also working on two COVID-19 vaccine candidates, IVX-411 and IVX-421. The former entered a Phase 1/2 trial in Australia last month, with proof-of-concept data coming in 1H of 2022.
  • ICVX shares were trading at $38.20, up 155% from the IPO price of $15 per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICVX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Financing Offerings IPOs Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com