Lannett Stock Jumps On US Commercialization Pact For Spiriva Handihaler

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Lannett Stock Jumps On US Commercialization Pact For Spiriva Handihaler
  • Lannett Company Inc (NYSE: LCI) enters into an exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement for a generic Spiriva Handihaler (Tiotropium Bromide inhalation powder) with Respirent Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
  • The treatment is indicated to control and prevent symptoms (such as wheezing, shortness of breath) caused by ongoing lung disease.
  • The 10-year term of the agreement commences upon distribution of the product. 
  • U.S. sales of Spiriva Handihaler were $1.5 billion for the 12 months ending May 2021, according to IQVIA.
  • The generic Spiriva Handihaler product is currently in development and tracking to Abbreviated marketing application submission in 2023.
  • Price Action: LCI shares are up 5.3% at $4.97 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

