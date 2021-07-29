Lannett Stock Jumps On US Commercialization Pact For Spiriva Handihaler
- Lannett Company Inc (NYSE: LCI) enters into an exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement for a generic Spiriva Handihaler (Tiotropium Bromide inhalation powder) with Respirent Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd.
- The treatment is indicated to control and prevent symptoms (such as wheezing, shortness of breath) caused by ongoing lung disease.
- The 10-year term of the agreement commences upon distribution of the product.
- U.S. sales of Spiriva Handihaler were $1.5 billion for the 12 months ending May 2021, according to IQVIA.
- The generic Spiriva Handihaler product is currently in development and tracking to Abbreviated marketing application submission in 2023.
- Price Action: LCI shares are up 5.3% at $4.97 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas