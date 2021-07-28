Why XOMA Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday?
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) stock is trading higher during the morning session on robust volume after the FDA granted an Orphan drug tag to NIS793 for pancreatic cancer.
- Under the terms of the 2015 agreement between XOMA and Novartis AG (NYSE: AG), XOMA can earn up to $445 million in additional milestone payments.
- Yesterday, Novartis released the press release for NIS793 Orphan Drug Designation.
- Price Action: XOMA shares are up 11.6% at $37.39 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic CancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General