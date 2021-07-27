Novartis' TGFβ Targeted Antibody Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Pancreatic Cancer
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) NIS793 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer.
- NIS793 is a fully human anti-TGF-β IgG2 monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the TGF-β pathway in tumor cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment.
- A Phase 2 study is ongoing, and a Phase 3 trial in the first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma is planned to start enrolling patients later in 2021.
