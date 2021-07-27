 Skip to main content

Novartis' TGFβ Targeted Antibody Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Pancreatic Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) NIS793 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer.
  • NIS793 is a fully human anti-TGF-β IgG2 monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the TGF-β pathway in tumor cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment.
  • A Phase 2 study is ongoing, and a Phase 3 trial in the first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma is planned to start enrolling patients later in 2021.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.27% at $91.21 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Orphan Drug Designation Pancreatic Cancer

