 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vaccine Demand Boosts GlaxoSmithKline's Q2 Sales, Earnings; Maintains FY21 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Vaccine Demand Boosts GlaxoSmithKline's Q2 Sales, Earnings; Maintains FY21 Guidance
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (NYSE: GSKturnover was £8.1 billion in Q2, up 6% Y/Y (actual exchange rate AER), 15% (constant exchange rate CER).
  • Pharmaceuticals sales reached £4.2 billion, up 3% AER, 12% CER, driven by strong growth in New & Specialty products, favorable US RAR adjustments, and a prior year comparator impacted by destocking of COVID-19 related first quarter additional demand.
  • Vaccines sales grew 39% AER, 49% CER to £1.6 billion, primarily driven by pandemic adjuvant sales, higher demand for DTPa-containing vaccines in the US, and higher demand for Bexsero.
  • Vaccines turnover excluding pandemic vaccines grew 16% AER, 24% CER to £1.3 billion. 
  • Sales of its meningitis vaccine rose 46%, with shots for hepatitis and diphtheria up 28% as traditional hospital and doctor appointments rebounded from the COVID-19 disruption.
  • Adjusted operating margin of 26.7% was 3.7 percentage points higher at AER and 5.6 percentage points higher on a CER basis than in Q2 2020.
  • Adjusted EPS was 28.1p, up 46% AER, 71% CER.
  • The net cash inflow from operating activities was £1.3 billion. The free cash outflow was £316 million.
  • Outlook: GlaxoSmithKline reaffirmed 2021 adjusted EPS outlook to decline by mid-to-high single-digit percentage at CER.
  • As Shingrix sales are recovering more slowly in ex-US markets, the Company expects vaccines revenue for 2021 to be broadly flat.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 1.44% at $38.95 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK)

European Commission To Procure 220K Doses Of Glaxo-Vir Biotech's COVID-19 Antibody
Understanding GlaxoSmithKline's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: GlaxoSmithKline
Analyzing GlaxoSmithKline's Unusual Options Activity
EMA Starts Rolling Review Of Glaxo - Sanofi COVID-19 Vaccine
GlaxoSmithKline's Anemia Candidate Shows Promise In Late-Stage Studies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com