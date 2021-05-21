GlaxoSmithKline - Vir Biotech's Antibody COVID-19 Treatment Wins CHMP's Positive Scientific Opinion
- The European Medicines Agency’s advisory group, Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP), has concluded that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) antibody COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, can be used.
- The opinion covers confirmed COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who don’t require supplemental oxygen therapy and are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
- EMA said an interim analysis of the infusion indicated that sotrovimab reduced the risk of hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death by 85% compared with placebo.
- Hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death occurred in 1% (3 out of 291) of patients who received sotrovimab and 7% (21 out of 292) of those who received placebo.
- The companies also submitted an emergency use authorization application for the mAb to the FDA, and Health Canada is also reviewing it.
- Price Action: VIR shares are down 0.09% at $45.11, and GSK stock is down 0.40% at 38.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.
