 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Infinity Pharma Stock Drops After Updated Data From Bladder & Breast Cancer Trials, Q2 Earnings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Infinity Pharma Stock Drops After Updated Data From Bladder & Breast Cancer Trials, Q2 Earnings

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFIhas issued data updates from two mid-stage trials for eganelisib, its oral immuno-oncology candidate.

Data: 49 patients were enrolled in the MARIO-275 study designed to evaluate it as a combination therapy with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in platinum-refractory, I/O naïve patients with advanced urothelial cancer.

In the combination arm, the median overall survival (mOS) in the intent to treat (ITT) population stood at 15.4 months versus 7.9 months on the control arm of nivolumab alone, reflecting a 38% lower probability of death on the combination arm.

At year one, 59% of patients in the ITT population receiving the combo were alive compared to 32% in the control arm. mOS benefit was similar across those with PD-L1(-) tumors and in the ITT population, while most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) included pyrexia (33.3%) and decreased appetite (30.3%). 

There were no Grade 5 hepatic AEs, the Company said. Meanwhile, the MARIO-3 was designed to evaluate eganelisib in a front-line setting as a triple combination with Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Bristol-Myers's Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Out of 43 patients enrolled and 38 evaluable, 86.8% (33/38) of evaluable patients demonstrated tumor reduction while disease control rate (DCR) stood at 84.2% (32/38) for all patients.

DCR reached 91.7% (11/12) and 78.2% (18/23) for those with PD-L1 negative and positive tumors, respectively. The most common TEAEs included nausea (51.2%) and fatigue (48.8%) with no Grade 5 hepatic AEs. 

One patient had permanently discontinued the study due to an elevated liver function test.

Q2 Earnings: Concurrently, the Company released Q2 2021 financials and estimated its FY2021 net loss to be $40M – $50M indicating around +11.1% Y/Y.

The cash balance stood at $97.3 million to fund eganelisib development.

Price Action: INFI shares are down 29.5% at $1.57 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by marijana1 from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Roche Puts Alzheimer's Candidate, Gantenerumab In Spotlight; In Dialogue with FDA: Reuters
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021
Rebound In COVID-19 Tests Lift Roche's Half-Year Sales, Oncology Still Hit By Biosimilars, Pandemic
Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia Gene Therapy Achieve Stable, Durable FVIII Expression
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J, Novartis Report Solid Results, Chembio Soars On COVID Test Order, Lumos Signals Clinical Trial Delay
AbbVie - Roche's Venclexta Receives Breakthrough Therapy Tag In High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancerBiotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com