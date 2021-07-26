South Korean Study Also Shows Mixed Regime Of COVID-19 Jabs Boosts Antibody Levels: Reuters
- A South Korean study, mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) jab followed by the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot boosted antibody levels by at least six times, Reuters reported Monday.
- The shots were up against a double dose of AstraZeneca in the study.
- Of the 499 medical workers, 100 received mixed doses, and 200 received just the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
- The mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.
- Last month, the U.K. study showed similar results, when AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer showed the best T cell responses and a higher antibody response than Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca’s.
- Volunteers that received a mixed regime showed neutralizing antibodies, which stop the virus from entering cells.
- The study analyzed activity against variants and saw that neutralization was decreased against the Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants.
- All three groups maintained the same neutralizing activity against the Alpha variant.
