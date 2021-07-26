 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

South Korean Study Also Shows Mixed Regime Of COVID-19 Jabs Boosts Antibody Levels: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Share:
South Korean Study Also Shows Mixed Regime Of COVID-19 Jabs Boosts Antibody Levels: Reuters
  • A South Korean study, mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) jab followed by the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot boosted antibody levels by at least six times, Reuters reported Monday.
  • The shots were up against a double dose of AstraZeneca in the study. 
  • Of the 499 medical workers, 100 received mixed doses, and 200 received just the Pfizer-BioNTech jab. 
  • The mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.
  • Last month, the U.K. study showed similar results, when AstraZeneca shot followed by Pfizer showed the best T cell responses and a higher antibody response than Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca’s.
  • Volunteers that received a mixed regime showed neutralizing antibodies, which stop the virus from entering cells.
  • The study analyzed activity against variants and saw that neutralization was decreased against the Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants. 
  • All three groups maintained the same neutralizing activity against the Alpha variant.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.29% at $41.80, BNTX stock is +0.57% at $282.61, while AZN shares are down 2.31% at $56.89 during the market session the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

After COVID-19, BioNTech Plans To Develop an mRNA Vaccine To Prevent Malaria
Aurora Cannabis Taps Theresa Firestone As Independent Director Expanding Board To Nine
Barron's Most Recent Picks And Pans: Airbnb, Duke Energy, Evoqua, Netflix And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Analyzing Pfizer's Unusual Options Activity
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Effective In Protecting Against Hospitalization, But Not In Preventing Infection, Israel Study Shows
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com