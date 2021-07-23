 Skip to main content

Biofrontera To Sell Photodynamic Therapy For Skin Diseases In Poland Via Supply Pact With Medac

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Biofrontera To Sell Photodynamic Therapy For Skin Diseases In Poland Via Supply Pact With Medac
  • Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) and Medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH have signed an exclusive license and supply agreement for the marketing of both Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED in Poland. 
  • The agreement has a term of 5 years commencing with the start of sales in Poland.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Medac will make an immediate one-time upfront payment of €50,000, plus an additional one-time payment of €150,000 after the drug's reimbursement eligibility in Poland. 
  • In 2011, Ameluz was approved for photodynamic therapy (PDT) of mild to moderate actinic keratoses, field cancerization, and superficial and nodular basal cell carcinomas. 
  • Ameluz is approved for use in conventional PDT with red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED as well as for daylight PDT.
  • Price Action: BFRA shares are up 1.7% at $6.55 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

