Biofrontera To Sell Photodynamic Therapy For Skin Diseases In Poland Via Supply Pact With Medac
- Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) and Medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH have signed an exclusive license and supply agreement for the marketing of both Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED in Poland.
- The agreement has a term of 5 years commencing with the start of sales in Poland.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Medac will make an immediate one-time upfront payment of €50,000, plus an additional one-time payment of €150,000 after the drug's reimbursement eligibility in Poland.
- In 2011, Ameluz was approved for photodynamic therapy (PDT) of mild to moderate actinic keratoses, field cancerization, and superficial and nodular basal cell carcinomas.
- Ameluz is approved for use in conventional PDT with red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED as well as for daylight PDT.
- Price Action: BFRA shares are up 1.7% at $6.55 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Asset Sales General