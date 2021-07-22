Roche Puts Alzheimer's Candidate, Gantenerumab In Spotlight; In Dialogue with FDA: Reuters
- Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) is reportedly talking to the FDA about its Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate, gantenerumab.
- CEO Severin Schwan declined to speculate on the outcome of the talks, Reuters reported.
- The accelerated approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm has opened the door to the approval of Alzheimer’s drug candidates on the strength of surrogate endpoints.
- Roche dismissed the analyst report, stating it is focused on its phase 3 and engaging in discussions with the FDA “when appropriate.” Schwan has told reporters from publications, including Reuters, that Roche is talking to the FDA.
- Roche will complete a Phase-3 trial of the medicine in 2H of 2022.
- “There is a continued dialogue with the FDA. I wouldn’t be able to speculate what the outcome of this dialogue will be,” he said. “Our trial is a well-designed, very comprehensive trial, so, whatever the outcome of this trial will be, we will have a definitive answer of what we can do for patients with this terrible disease, so let’s keep fingers crossed.”
- Earlier today, Roche announced half-yearly sales increased by 8% Y/Y to CHF 30.7 billion as demand for COVID-19 tests recovered.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are down 3.2% at $46.55 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Briefs ReutersBiotech News Health Care FDA General