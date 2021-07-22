Rebound In COVID-19 Tests Lift Roche's Half-Year Sales, Oncology Still Hit By Biosimilars, Pandemic
- Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBY) 1H 2021 sales increased by 8% Y/Y at constant exchange rates (CER) to CHF 30.7 billion as peak demand for COVID-19 tests helped the Company rebound from a weak start to the year.
- Diagnostics division sales grew 51% CER to around CHF 9 billion due to demand for COVID tests and strong momentum in routine testing, compensating for a 3% CER decline in pharmaceuticals sales.
- The portfolio of COVID-19 tests contributed to total sales of CHF 2.5 billion (CHF 0.7 billion in 2020); the demand for COVID-19 tests is likely to decrease in the second half of 2021, Roche said.
- However, drug sales returned to growth in the second quarter as new medicines performed well.
- Roche's oncology business had still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, as sales decreased by 15% to CHF 10 billion due to the biosimilar competition for MabThera/Rituxan, Herceptin, and Avastin, partially compensated by the new products Tecentriq, Kadcyla, and Alecensa.
- Core earnings per share rose 6% to CHF 10.56.
- Roche maintained its forecast for 2021 sales to grow at a low- to the mid-single-digit rate at constant exchange rates, with core earnings per share growing about the same as sales.
- It expects to increase its dividend, it added.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $48.55 on Wednesday.
