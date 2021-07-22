Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Shows Reduction In Post-Op Pain, Opioid Use Compared To Bupivacaine In Old-Aged Patients

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has announced the online publication of a new analysis from the Phase 3 EPOCH 1 and EPOCH 2 studies evaluating Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) in adults aged 65 years and older after bunionectomy and hernia repair.

Zynrelef is an extended-release solution of bupivacaine and meloxicam indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia.

The analysis, published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain Management , showed that 58% of bunionectomy (big toe surgery) and 87% of hernia repair patients receiving Zynrelef required no opioids to manage their postoperative pain through 72 hours following surgery.

Further, throughout the 72 hours, the mean pain intensity did not rise above the mild range.

In this post-hoc analysis, patients who were administered Zynrelef used fewer opioids than bupivacaine (7.7 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) vs. 15 MME, and 1.7 MME vs. 3.5 MME, respectively).

A more significant proportion of patients were opioid-free through 72 hours (58% vs. 25%, and 87% vs. 64%, respectively).

Zynrelef was well tolerated in patients, with a safety profile similar to that for bupivacaine.

No local anesthetic systemic toxicity events occurred, and serious adverse events were rare, with none considered related to Zynrelef.

