Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Shows Reduction In Post-Op Pain, Opioid Use Compared To Bupivacaine In Old-Aged Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has announced the online publication of a new analysis from the Phase 3 EPOCH 1 and EPOCH 2 studies evaluating Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) in adults aged 65 years and older after bunionectomy and hernia repair.

  • Zynrelef is an extended-release solution of bupivacaine and meloxicam indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia.
  • The analysis, published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain Management, showed that 58% of bunionectomy (big toe surgery) and 87% of hernia repair patients receiving Zynrelef required no opioids to manage their postoperative pain through 72 hours following surgery. 
  • Further, throughout the 72 hours, the mean pain intensity did not rise above the mild range.
  • In this post-hoc analysis, patients who were administered Zynrelef used fewer opioids than bupivacaine (7.7 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) vs. 15 MME, and 1.7 MME vs. 3.5 MME, respectively). 
  • A more significant proportion of patients were opioid-free through 72 hours (58% vs. 25%, and 87% vs. 64%, respectively).
  • Zynrelef was well tolerated in patients, with a safety profile similar to that for bupivacaine. 
  • No local anesthetic systemic toxicity events occurred, and serious adverse events were rare, with none considered related to Zynrelef.
  • Price Action: HRTX shares are up 1.5% at $13.33 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

