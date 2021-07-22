Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Shows Reduction In Post-Op Pain, Opioid Use Compared To Bupivacaine In Old-Aged Patients
Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has announced the online publication of a new analysis from the Phase 3 EPOCH 1 and EPOCH 2 studies evaluating Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) in adults aged 65 years and older after bunionectomy and hernia repair.
- Zynrelef is an extended-release solution of bupivacaine and meloxicam indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia.
- The analysis, published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain Management, showed that 58% of bunionectomy (big toe surgery) and 87% of hernia repair patients receiving Zynrelef required no opioids to manage their postoperative pain through 72 hours following surgery.
- Further, throughout the 72 hours, the mean pain intensity did not rise above the mild range.
- In this post-hoc analysis, patients who were administered Zynrelef used fewer opioids than bupivacaine (7.7 morphine milligram equivalents (MME) vs. 15 MME, and 1.7 MME vs. 3.5 MME, respectively).
- A more significant proportion of patients were opioid-free through 72 hours (58% vs. 25%, and 87% vs. 64%, respectively).
- Zynrelef was well tolerated in patients, with a safety profile similar to that for bupivacaine.
- No local anesthetic systemic toxicity events occurred, and serious adverse events were rare, with none considered related to Zynrelef.
