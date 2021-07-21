 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aprea Stock Pops As Eprenetapopt Combo Regime Shows 58% Relapse-Free Survival, 79% Overall Survival At 1-Year Post-Transplant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Aprea Stock Pops As Eprenetapopt Combo Regime Shows 58% Relapse-Free Survival, 79% Overall Survival At 1-Year Post-Transplant

Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APREhas announced results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

  • In 33 patients enrolled in the trial, the relapse-free survival (RFS) at 1-year post-transplant was 58%, and the median RFS was 12.1 months. 
  • The overall survival (OS) at 1-year post-transplant was 79%, with a median OS of 19.3 months. 
  • The Company compares the results with prior clinical trials evaluating post-transplant outcomes that reported a 1-year post-transplant RFS of ~30% and a median OS of ~5-8 months. 
  • The post-transplant regimen of eprenetapopt and azacitidine was well tolerated. 
  • The Company plans to discuss the data from this Phase 2 clinical trial with the FDA in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: APRE shares are up 6.90% at $5.42 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APRE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Federal Reserve Maintains Interest Rates
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Why Kindred Biosciences, Aprea, Catabasis And Inhibikase Are Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com