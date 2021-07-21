Aprea Stock Pops As Eprenetapopt Combo Regime Shows 58% Relapse-Free Survival, 79% Overall Survival At 1-Year Post-Transplant
Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) has announced results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating eprenetapopt with azacitidine for post-transplant maintenance therapy in patients with TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- In 33 patients enrolled in the trial, the relapse-free survival (RFS) at 1-year post-transplant was 58%, and the median RFS was 12.1 months.
- The overall survival (OS) at 1-year post-transplant was 79%, with a median OS of 19.3 months.
- The Company compares the results with prior clinical trials evaluating post-transplant outcomes that reported a 1-year post-transplant RFS of ~30% and a median OS of ~5-8 months.
- The post-transplant regimen of eprenetapopt and azacitidine was well tolerated.
- The Company plans to discuss the data from this Phase 2 clinical trial with the FDA in the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: APRE shares are up 6.90% at $5.42 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
