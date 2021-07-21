Merck - Bayer's Heart Failure Treatment, Verquvo Scores European Nod
- The European Commission (EC) has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator Verquvo (vericiguat).
- Verquvo (2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg) is indicated to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous (IV) therapy.
- Merck has the commercial rights to Verquvo in the U.S., and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) has the exclusive commercial rights in the rest of the world.
- In January, the FDA approved Verquvo.
