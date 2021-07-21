 Skip to main content

Merck - Bayer's Heart Failure Treatment, Verquvo Scores European Nod

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 8:52am   Comments
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved Merck & Co Inc's  (NYSE: MRK) soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator Verquvo (vericiguat). 
  • Verquvo (2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg) is indicated to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous (IV) therapy. 
  • Merck has the commercial rights to Verquvo in the U.S., and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) has the exclusive commercial rights in the rest of the world.
  • In January, the FDA approved Verquvo.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.42% at $76.49 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

