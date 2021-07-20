Aldeyra Stock Trading Higher On FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma Candidate
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ALDX) ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL).
- PVRL is a rare ocular lymphoid malignancy consisting of a subset of primary central system lymphoma (PCNSL) and the most common type of intraocular lymphoma.
- ADX-2191 is designed to inhibit dihydrofolate reductase, an enzyme involved in cellular replication and activation.
- Methotrexate is the most commonly used intravitreal medication for the treatment of PVRL.
- Price Action: ALDX shares are up 7.18% at $9.85 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
