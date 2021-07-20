 Skip to main content

Aldeyra Stock Trading Higher On FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Aldeyra Stock Trading Higher On FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma Candidate
  • The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ALDX) ADX-2191 (methotrexate for intravitreal injection) for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL). 
  • PVRL is a rare ocular lymphoid malignancy consisting of a subset of primary central system lymphoma (PCNSL) and the most common type of intraocular lymphoma. 
  • ADX-2191 is designed to inhibit dihydrofolate reductase, an enzyme involved in cellular replication and activation. 
  • Methotrexate is the most commonly used intravitreal medication for the treatment of PVRL. 
  • Price Action: ALDX shares are up 7.18% at $9.85 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

