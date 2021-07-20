Immunome Stock Jumps As COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Neutralizing Activity Against Delta Variant
- Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has announced that its three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against COVI-19 Delta variant in pre-clinical pseudovirus testing.
- Furthermore, IMM-BCP-01 showed in-vitro activity via non-neutralizing mechanisms, such as complement fixation, which Immunome expects will enable viral clearance.
- Immunome was awarded a $17.6 million technology award from the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense, collaborating with the Defense Health Agency to support the COVID program.
- The Company plans to submit an IND application with the FDA in 3Q of 2021.
- Price Action: IMNM shares are up 32.70% at $22.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
