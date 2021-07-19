 Skip to main content

Japan Health Ministry Supports Lowering Minimum Age For Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine To 12 Years

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 9:51am   Comments
  • Japanese health ministry panel has backed Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged between 12 to 17 years, paving the way for final approval by the ministry in the coming days.
  • The panel recommended lowering the current age restriction of 18 and older without conducting an additional clinical trial in the country. 
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in children 12 and older since June 1.
  • Moderna's late-stage clinical trial involving 3,732 adolescents showed that the jab was 100% effective starting 14 days after the second dose and well-tolerated with no significant safety concerns identified.
  • The European Union drug regulator is also expected to recommend that the shot be used in children as young as 12 this week, but the FDA has not lowered the age limit from 18 yet.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 4.97% at $300.07 during the market session on the last check Monday.

