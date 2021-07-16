AbbVie, Lilly Atopic Dermatitis Treatments Hit With Further Delays With FDA
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) will have to keep waiting for a chance for their JAK inhibitors in atopic dermatitis to see the market.
- The companies separately said on Friday that the FDA again delayed decisions over their applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Olumiant (baricitinib) in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
- Neither provided an updated timeline for the agency's decision.
- Federal regulators are working through safety concerns shrouding Pfizer's JAK inhibitor Xeljanz after a post-marketing study earlier this year turned up risks for dangerous heart side effects and cancer.
- Olumiant, Xeljanz, and Rinvoq already bear boxed warnings about serious infections, blood clots, and cancers.
- As Xeljanz was the first of the class to enter the market, the FDA required Pfizer to conduct a long-term post-marketing study on its product to evaluate those risks further.
- Friday's FDA delay marks the second holdup for Eli Lilly- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and AbbVie's eczema medicines following an initial setback in April.
