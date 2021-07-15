Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Review Could Have Been Handled Differently, Says FDA Chief: STAT News
- Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock pushed back against media questions about the agency's controversial approval of Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm developed by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY).
- During an interview at STAT's Breakthrough Science Summit, STAT journalist Nicholas Florko asked whether she was surprised about the broad label. She replied, "I think we ought to move on."
- When Florko then pressed Woodcock if she was aware of a reported meeting between an FDA regulator and Biogen in 2019, Woodcock said she was working for Operation Warp Speed. She then said, "Nick, this is an interrogation right now."
- During the interview, Woodcock also acknowledged that the approval process of Biogen's drug could have potentially been handled differently, which could have decreased the controversy.
- The FDA's approval of Aduhelm has been in the headlines since last month. The agency had to narrow the label to recommend the use of Aduhelm in mild Alzheimer's patients.
- Last week, Woodcock called for a federal investigation into the approval of Aduhelm.
- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services also started the review process for national Medicare coverage of the drug.
- Price Action: BIIB shares are down 5.85% at $331.28, and ESALY shares are down 1.7% at $95.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
