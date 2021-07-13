 Skip to main content

US Medicare Starts Coverage Policy Review For Biogen's Aduhelm

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
  • The U.S. government started a review process for national Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm.
  • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services expects to give a proposed decision within six months and a final decision within nine months.
  • Aduhelm is priced at $56,000 per year, which could represent significant spending for the government's Medicare program for people aged 65 and older.
  • The review will include an analysis of published clinical studies and medical society guidelines, as well as two public hearings later this month to assess the therapy's benefits.
  • Last week, the FDA revised its prescribing recommendations for Aduhelm amid criticism that its initial approval applied to all Alzheimer's patients rather than a narrower group in which the Company conducted trials.
  • Also, FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked for a federal investigation into meetings between agency staff and Biogen executives before the approval decision.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are up 1.6% at $354.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech Government News Regulations Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

