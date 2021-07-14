 Skip to main content

Imara Raises $50M In Equity Funding To Support Development Of Sickle Cell Treatment Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 6:59am   Comments
  • Imara Inc (NASDAQ: IMRA) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares at $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of $50 million.
  • The offering will close by July 16.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to $7.5 million of additional shares.
  • Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Proceeds will be used to advance IMR-687 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia and working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • In June, IMR-687 data was presented at the EHA Congress, wherein final data from the 93-patient Phase 2a trial showed a lower annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and longer time to first VOC on IMR-687.
  • In March, data monitoring committees endorsed the opening of higher dose IMR-687 treatment arms in ongoing Phase 2b trials after reviewing safety and tolerability data at lower doses.
  • See the offering prospectus here.
  • Price Action: IMRA shares closed at $7.09 on Tuesday.

Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings

