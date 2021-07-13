 Skip to main content

Amid Rising Infection Cases, Israel To Offer Third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Shot: CNBC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
  • Israel will allow adults with severe pre-existing medical conditions to receive a third dose of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, reports CNBC.
  • The decision comes amid a rise in infections rise due to the spread of the delta variant.  
  • Israel’s health ministry said that the booster would be offered to adults considered to be at risk and specifically mentioned people with severe immunodeficiency or recently undergone an organ transplant. 
  • Meanwhile, the debate continues as to whether a third dose of any vaccine is necessary.
  • Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said they are developing a booster dose intended to target the delta variant.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.04% at $39.77, and BNTX shares are down 3.45% at $208.24 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

