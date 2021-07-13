Palisade Bio, University of California Team Up For Target Identification, Discovery, Development
- Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) has entered into an exclusive license with the Regents of the University of California, expanding its technology for detecting enzymatic protease activity in human clinical samples.
- Under the terms of this agreement, the Company receives a worldwide exclusive license to patent rights covering certain engineered substrates and their use in measuring degradative enzymes for disease conditions.
- Price Action: PALI shares are up 3.28% at $3.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
