Genocea Biosciences Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage GEN-011 Study In Solid Tumors
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) has dosed the first patient in its TiTAN Phase 1/2a study, evaluating its GEN-011 therapy in solid tumors.
- TiTAN is an open-label, multi-center trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, T cell persistence, proliferation, and clinical efficacy.
- The trial is testing two dosing regimens, a repeated lower dose regimen of GEN-011 without lymphodepletion and a single high dose administration of GEN-011 after lymphodepletion.
- Both groups will receive interleukin-2 after GEN-011 dosing.
- Initial data from the TiTAN trial is expected in late 4Q of 2021 or Q1 of 2022.
- GEN-011 represents a category of autologous solid tumor cell therapy: neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cells (NPTs).
- GEN-011 is a next-generation solid tumor therapy comprised of NPTs CD4+ and CD8+, specific for up to 30 antigens to limit tumor escape.
- Price Action: GNCA shares are down 1.49% at $2.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
