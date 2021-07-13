 Skip to main content

Genocea Biosciences Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage GEN-011 Study In Solid Tumors

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:11am   Comments
  • Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCAhas dosed the first patient in its TiTAN Phase 1/2a study, evaluating its GEN-011 therapy in solid tumors.
  • TiTAN is an open-label, multi-center trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, T cell persistence, proliferation, and clinical efficacy. 
  • The trial is testing two dosing regimens, a repeated lower dose regimen of GEN-011 without lymphodepletion and a single high dose administration of GEN-011 after lymphodepletion. 
  • Both groups will receive interleukin-2 after GEN-011 dosing.
  • Initial data from the TiTAN trial is expected in late 4Q of 2021 or Q1 of 2022.
  • GEN-011 represents a category of autologous solid tumor cell therapy: neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cells (NPTs).
  • GEN-011 is a next-generation solid tumor therapy comprised of NPTs CD4+ and CD8+, specific for up to 30 antigens to limit tumor escape. 
  • Price Action: GNCA shares are down 1.49% at $2.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

