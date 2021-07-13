 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aridis Pharma's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Delta Variant In Animal Model

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Share:
Aridis Pharma's COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Delta Variant In Animal Model
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) has announced that its COVID-19 mAb cocktail AR-712 binds and neutralizes the Delta variant of COVID-19 at a highly effective level (~20ng/mL). 
  • Binding analyses project that AR-712 will be effective against all variants on the U.S. CDC's variants of interest and concern lists.   
  • The dual antibody cocktail will be delivered as an inhaled treatment and is expected to provide broad coverage of all known high-risk variants. 
  • In addition, Aridis announced preclinical development services support from NIAID (NIH) after demonstrating a robust therapeutic efficacy of inhaled delivery in a SARS-CoV-2 hamster challenge model. 
  • This achieved reversal of disease in infected animals at an inhaled dose of 1mg/kg, equivalent to a 10mg dose in humans from a nebulizer. For reference purposes, the dose of commercially available COVID antibody therapies is currently in the range of 500mg to 1,200mg.  
  • AR-712 is being developed as a self-administered, at-home inhaled treatment for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized. 
  • The Company remains on track to finalize the Phase 1/2/3 design for this program and initiate the clinical study in 2H 2021.
  • AR-712 is a cocktail of two fully human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) mAbs discovered from screening the antibody-secreting B-cells of convalescent COVID-19 infected patients.
  • Price Action: ARDS shares are down 4.3% at $6.99 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARDS)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 75 Points; Red Cat Holdings Shares Spike Higher
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Howard Bancorp Jumps Following Merger News; Gatos Silver Shares Slide
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Equillium Issues Positive Regulatory Update, Biogen In-Licenses Multiple Sclerosis Drug, Aridis Releases COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com