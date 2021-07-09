Innovent Biologics - Incyte's Pemigatinib Application Under Review In China For Bile Duct Cancer
- The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted for review Innovent Biologics Inc's (OTC: IVBIY) marketing application seeking approval for pemigatinib for cholangiocarcinoma.
- The FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor's application covers adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement.
- Pemigatinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and is licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- The submission is based on results from abridging study showing the overall response rate (ORR) of 37%, including four complete responses (3.7%) and 36 partial responses (33.3%).
- The median duration of response (DOR) was 8.08 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 7.03 months.
- Price Action: INCY shares are down 0.69% at $80.87 on the last check Friday.
