 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Innovent Biologics - Incyte's Pemigatinib Application Under Review In China For Bile Duct Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:
Innovent Biologics - Incyte's Pemigatinib Application Under Review In China For Bile Duct Cancer
  • The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has accepted for review Innovent Biologics Inc's (OTC: IVBIY) marketing application seeking approval for pemigatinib for cholangiocarcinoma.
  • The FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor's application covers adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced, or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement. 
  • Pemigatinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and is licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • The submission is based on results from abridging study showing the overall response rate (ORR) of 37%, including four complete responses (3.7%) and 36 partial responses (33.3%). 
  • The median duration of response (DOR) was 8.08 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 7.03 months.
  • Price Action: INCY shares are down 0.69% at $80.87 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IVBIY + IVBXF)

Eli Lilly-Innovent Biologics Score Expanded Use Approval of Tyvyt n Lung Cancer Patients In China
Lilly-Innovent's Sintilimab Plus Chemo Application For Lung Cancer Under Review With FDA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bile Duct Cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com