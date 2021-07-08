 Skip to main content

Daiichi Sankyo - AstraZeneca Start Dosing In Head-To-Head Stomach Cancer Trial With Enhertu

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 1:26pm   Comments
  • Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (OTC: DSKYF) and AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZNhave dosed the first patient in DESTINY-Gastric04, Phase 3 trial of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.
  • The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Enhertu compared to ramucirumab/paclitaxel combination therapy in patients with HER2 positive metastatic or unresectable gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma with disease progression on or after a trastuzumab-containing regimen.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival. 
  • Secondary endpoints include investigator-assessed progression-free survival, objective response rate, duration of response, disease control rate, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity.
  • The study will enroll approximately 490 patients.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 1.15% at $59.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

