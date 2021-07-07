BioCopy, Immatics Team Up For Characterization Of TCR-Peptide-HLA Interactions
- Switzerland-based BioCopy AG has collaborated with Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) to characterize T cell receptors (TCRs).
- T cell receptors and their interactions with peptide-HLA complexes (human leukocyte antigen) play a crucial role for the human immune system in recognition of tumors, among other things.
- BioCopy's technology enables high-throughput screening of T cell receptors for binding to a wide variety of peptide-HLA complexes, thus contributing a safety screening for novel TCR-based cancer cell therapies.
- This collaboration aims to enable the characterization of more than 5,000 different TCR-peptide-HLA interactions simultaneously to accelerate the development of T-cell-based cancer therapies by facilitating large pre-clinical safety screenings.
- Price Action: IMTX shares are down 0.34% at $11.75 on the last check Wednesday.
