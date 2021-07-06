 Skip to main content

What's Next For Ocugen Stock As It Nears Key Resistance Level?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares traded higher Tuesday after the company announced that its coronavirus vaccine co-development partner Bharat Biotech reported Phase 3 results demonstrating 77.8% protection against overall disease. 

Ocugen was up 6.45% at $7.76 at last check.ocgndaily7-6-21.png

Ocugen Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have been trading in a sideways channel and recently were able to bounce at support. Shares are approaching resistance and could see a break in the coming weeks.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely in a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of resistance while the 200-day moving average may act as an area of support.

Key Ocugen Levels To Watch

  • The stock was able to find support at the $6 level and started moving higher toward resistance.
  • If the stock can continue to head higher, it may find resistance near the $10 level. Past the $10 level, the stock may find resistance near the $19 level.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 46 and has been trading sideways throughout the past couple weeks, meaning there has been a fairly equal number of buyers and sellers in recent weeks.

What’s Next For Ocugen?

Bulls would like to see the stock continue to move higher and cross above the $10 resistance level. With some consolidation above this level, the stock may see a higher move and eventually start working its way toward the $19 resistance.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock break below the $6 level. If the stock is able to break below this support level and consolidate below the level, it may see a further downward push. Bears would also like to see the RSI start falling lower and reach the oversold area.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Short Ideas Health Care Technicals Small Cap FDA

