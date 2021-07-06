 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

South Korea Negotiating With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Makers To Produce Up To 1B Doses: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
South Korea Negotiating With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Makers To Produce Up To 1B Doses: Reuters
  • South Korea is reportedly in talks with mRNA vaccine makers, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), to produce COVID-19 shots in the country. 
  • The country is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, Reuters reports, citing a senior government official
  • The plan, if agreed, would help ease the crunched supply of the shots, particularly in Asia, which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts. 
  • South Korea already has deals to locally produce three COVID-19 vaccines developed by Oxford University/AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Russia. 
  • It also has a vaccine bottling and packaging deal with Moderna. 
  • "We've been holding frequent talks with big pharmaceutical companies to produce mRNA vaccines," Lee Kang-ho, director-general for the global vaccine hub committee under South Korea's health ministry, told Reuters in an interview. 
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) declined to comment, Moderna and CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) did not reply to Reuters' requests for comments. 
  • Lee declined to name local vaccine makers who can produce mRNA vaccines immediately. Still, a government source said they include Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd and Quratis Co Ltd.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021
What's Going On With Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Today?
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For July PDUFA Dates
Zipline's Drone Delivery Of Pharmaceuticals Earns $2.75B Valuation
Understanding Pfizer's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com