South Korea Negotiating With mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Makers To Produce Up To 1B Doses: Reuters
- South Korea is reportedly in talks with mRNA vaccine makers, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), to produce COVID-19 shots in the country.
- The country is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, Reuters reports, citing a senior government official.
- The plan, if agreed, would help ease the crunched supply of the shots, particularly in Asia, which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts.
- South Korea already has deals to locally produce three COVID-19 vaccines developed by Oxford University/AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN), Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Russia.
- It also has a vaccine bottling and packaging deal with Moderna.
- "We've been holding frequent talks with big pharmaceutical companies to produce mRNA vaccines," Lee Kang-ho, director-general for the global vaccine hub committee under South Korea's health ministry, told Reuters in an interview.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) declined to comment, Moderna and CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) did not reply to Reuters' requests for comments.
- Lee declined to name local vaccine makers who can produce mRNA vaccines immediately. Still, a government source said they include Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd and Quratis Co Ltd.
