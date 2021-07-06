Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim Tout Heart Failure Win For Jardiance
- Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have announced the topline results from the EMPEROR-Preserved Phase 3 trial of Jardiance (empagliflozin).
- Jardiance aced the primary endpoint in a pivotal outcomes trial in heart failure patients with a preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) with or without Type 2 diabetes.
- Jardiance cut the composite risk of cardiovascular (CV) death or hospitalization by 25% compared with placebo, potentially adding to the drug’s current label to improve glycemic control and lower the risk of CV death in patients with Type 2 diabetes and established CV disease.
- Meanwhile, the FDA is currently reviewing the drug to treat heart failure patients with a reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) with or without Type 2 diabetes based on the EMPEROR-RESERVED Phase 3 study results.
- The companies expect to present full data from the Phase 3 EMPEROR-PRESERVED study at the European Society of Cardiology annual meeting in August and plan to file for regulatory submission by the 2021 end.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.13% at $234.28 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
