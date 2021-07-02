 Skip to main content

Lundbeck Out Licenses Flopped Alzheimer's Drug In Wake Of Biogen's Controversial Success With Aducanumab

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 11:52am   Comments
  • Privately-held Denovo Biopharma LLC has in-licensed global rights for idalopirdine from H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC: HLUYY) for all indications.
  • The deal gives Lundbeck the option to reacquire the asset for predetermined but undisclosed financial terms. 
  • Idalopirdine (now DB109) is an oral antagonist of the serotonin (5-HT6) receptor, primarily expressed in the brain and hypothesized to be involved in Alzheimer's Disease, schizophrenia, and other indications. 
  • In the Lundbeck deal, Denovo will rescue idalopirdine that failed three Phase 3 trials in 2016 and 2017 and looked to have joined the long, ever-growing list of discarded Alzheimer's candidates. 
  • The new licensing deal comes in the wake of the FDA's controversial approval for Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Aduhelm for Alzheimer's, a move that has already spurred large pharma companies to accelerate the development of their amyloid-clearing drugs.
  • An independent analysis found idalopirdine might be more effective at high doses and in moderate Alzheimer's subgroups while noting the effect size is small.
  • Full details of Denovo's plans for the development of idalopirdine are yet to disclose. The first step is to use a biomarker platform to look for pharmacogenomic predictors of the drug's efficacy.
  • Denovo focuses its business on resurrecting failed therapies. Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) enzastaurin and pomaglumetad are among the prospects Denovo is trying to rescue.
  • Price Action: HLUYY shares are at $32.09 during the market session on the last check Friday.

