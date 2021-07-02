 Skip to main content

GlaxoSmithKline's Board Backs CEO Walmsley After Elliott's Letter For Management Shakeup

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) said its board sees Chief Executive Emma Walmsley as the right person to lead its pharmaceutical business after the upcoming split with its consumer-health unit.
  • The board "fully supports" the steps she's taking to improve performance, GSK said in a statement Friday.
  • After amassing a stake in Glaxo in its first public comment, Elliott called on Thursday for board changes ahead of the planned separation of GSK's businesses. 
  • It asked Glaxo to launch a process to decide whether Ms. Walmsley should continue to lead the company. Elliott also criticized the company's recent performance under her leadership.
  • In its response, GSK noted that it had already appointed two new non-executive directors to the board in the last 18 months. The company intends to add new faces to the team ahead of the separation "to increase biopharmaceuticals and scientific experience."
  • GSK's board said that it would evaluate any alternative options for the consumer-healthcare unit that may arise. 
  • Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.13% at $40.22 during the market session on the last check Friday.

