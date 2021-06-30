Why Gene Editing Stocks Are Trading Higher Again Today

Shares of gene editing stocks are continuing higher in sympathy with peer company Intellia (NASDAQ: NTLA), which gained in recent sessions following positive data for its investigational CRISPR therapy. Gainers for the session include CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM).

Intellia on Monday reported data showing a deep reduction in disease-causing protein after a single infusion of NTLA-2001 for the treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis, which led to multiple analyst price target raises and helped lift the company’s gene editing peers.

At the time of publication, shares of CRISPR Therapeutics were trading 11.3% higher at $167.45. Editas shares were trading 22.9% higher at $56.50, while shares of Beam therapeutics were trading 21.5% higher at $56.06.