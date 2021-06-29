New York Takes Drugmakers, Drug Retailers To Legal Trial Over Opioid
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Endo International Plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), and AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Allergan misleadingly marketed opioid drugs as having a low addiction risk, a lawyer for a New York county told jurors, urging them to hold the companies liable.
- Jayne Conroy, representing Suffolk County, also said that the drug distributors - AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), and McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) failed to report suspicious opioid orders as required.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said nearly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. from 1999 to 2019.
- "Manufacturers and distributors control the valve to stop the flood of opioids," she added. "They have their hands on this."
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced it would pay $263 million to settle and avoid the opioid trial.
- The New York counties had also sued pharmacy operators Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), but they were dropped from the trial.
- CVS said it had settled without disclosing terms, while Walmart and Rite Aid declined to comment.
- Walgreens could not immediately be reached for comment.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Legal General