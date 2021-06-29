 Skip to main content

New York Takes Drugmakers, Drug Retailers To Legal Trial Over Opioid

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Endo International Plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), and AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBVAllergan misleadingly marketed opioid drugs as having a low addiction risk, a lawyer for a New York county told jurors, urging them to hold the companies liable.
  • Jayne Conroy, representing Suffolk County, also said that the drug distributors - AmerisourceBergen Corp (NYSE: ABC), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), and McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) failed to report suspicious opioid orders as required.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said nearly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the U.S. from 1999 to 2019.
  • "Manufacturers and distributors control the valve to stop the flood of opioids," she added. "They have their hands on this."
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced it would pay $263 million to settle and avoid the opioid trial
  • The New York counties had also sued pharmacy operators Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), but they were dropped from the trial. 
  • CVS said it had settled without disclosing terms, while Walmart and Rite Aid declined to comment. 
  • Walgreens could not immediately be reached for comment.

